The -13.88% Decline of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (TOMZ) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TOMZ stock has gone up by 22.00%, with a monthly gain of 82.09% and a quarterly surge of 112.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.21% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.50% for TOMZ’s stock, with a 78.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -2.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) is $3.50, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for TOMZ is 14.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOMZ on August 22, 2023 was 236.83K shares.

TOMZ) stock’s latest price update

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ)’s stock price has soared by 16.19 in relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Nesbett – IMS IR Dr. Halden Shane – CEO and Chairman E.J. Shane – COO Nick Jennings – CFO Conference Call Participants Todd Felte – AGES Financial Services John Nelson – Private Investor Operator Greetings.

TOMZ Trading at 66.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +74.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +22.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8476. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 147.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOMZ starting from Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Aug 18. After this action, Shane Dr. Halden Stuart now owns 2,535,663 shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., valued at $3,210 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+56.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -34.54. The total capital return value is set at -21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.60.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.00. Total debt to assets is 5.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.