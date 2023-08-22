TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is $7.67, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for TFFP is 32.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TFFP on August 22, 2023 was 189.23K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TFFP) stock’s latest price update

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP)’s stock price has soared by 8.47 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-17 that Engaging in the world of low-cost stocks often referred to as penny stocks, is appealing to those looking to capitalize on the potential upsides of the stock market. These stocks, priced below $5, are known for their intrinsic risk.

TFFP’s Market Performance

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has experienced a -10.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.10% rise in the past month, and a -34.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.46% for TFFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for TFFP’s stock, with a -47.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TFFP Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.47%, as shares surge +20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3968. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -61.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from CARLSON CAPITAL L P, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Aug 16. After this action, CARLSON CAPITAL L P now owns 5,064,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $392 using the latest closing price.

Weisman Harlan F, the President and CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Weisman Harlan F is holding 814,615 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

The total capital return value is set at -104.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.94.

Based on TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.83. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.