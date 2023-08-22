Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has seen a -2.60% decrease in the past week, with a -1.28% drop in the past month, and a -2.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.76% for TDOC’s stock, with a -11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TDOC is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TDOC is $29.73, which is $6.59 above than the current price. The public float for TDOC is 163.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.98% of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on August 22, 2023 was 5.36M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 23.11. However, the company has seen a -2.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-17 that Teladoc’s solid position in telemedicine, improving bottom line, and strong margins make a solid case for the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care develops cutting-edge insulin pumps for diabetes patients, an area with plenty of white space.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.41. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $22.81 back on Aug 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 21,283 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $22,810 using the latest closing price.

Waters Michael Willem, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 19,340 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Waters Michael Willem is holding 25,937 shares at $522,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -124.10, with -76.30 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.