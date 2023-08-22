Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 39.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-18 that Glencore is facing competition in its attempts to merge with Canada’s Teck Resources with a rival bidder set to emerge for the Canadian firm’s coal arm according to Bloomberg. Mumbai-based JSW Steel is talking to partners to put together an offer for 75% of Teck’s coal arm that will value the business at US$8 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TECK is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TECK is $51.29, which is $27.46 above the current price. The public float for TECK is 508.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on August 22, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stock saw a decrease of -0.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Teck Resources Limited (TECK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.42% for TECK’s stock, with a -1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TECK Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.21. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.