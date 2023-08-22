Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) has dropped by -16.53 compared to previous close of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced today that Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti & Company August Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9:15 am ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBEV is $2.62, which is $1.96 above the current price. The public float for SBEV is 30.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBEV on August 22, 2023 was 238.08K shares.

SBEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has seen a -10.13% decrease in the past week, with a -25.26% drop in the past month, and a -37.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.27% for SBEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.97% for SBEV’s stock, with a -35.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBEV Trading at -24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.31%, as shares sank -27.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8218. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw -26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBEV starting from Nistico Robert, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Nistico Robert now owns 1,386,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc., valued at $7,070 using the latest closing price.

Nistico Robert, the CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Nistico Robert is holding 1,379,000 shares at $13,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.