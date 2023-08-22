Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) by analysts is $25.33, which is -$13.45 below the current market price. The public float for SPHR is 24.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.09% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SPHR was 508.00K shares.

SPHR) stock’s latest price update

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR)’s stock price has soared by 5.55 in relation to previous closing price of 36.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) came out with quarterly earnings of $10.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40 per share. This compares to loss of $1.97 per share a year ago.

SPHR’s Market Performance

Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) has seen a 0.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.59% decline in the past month and a 56.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for SPHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for SPHR’s stock, with a 45.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPHR stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for SPHR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPHR in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $25 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPHR Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPHR rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.33. In addition, Sphere Entertainment Co. saw 86.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPHR starting from Sphere Entertainment Co., who sale 6,877,553 shares at the price of $29.76 back on Jun 27. After this action, Sphere Entertainment Co. now owns 10,143,938 shares of Sphere Entertainment Co., valued at $204,675,977 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.45 for the present operating margin

+34.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere Entertainment Co. stands at -11.46. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.31. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR), the company’s capital structure generated 113.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.25. Total debt to assets is 38.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.