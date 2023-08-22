SOS Limited (SOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS)’s stock price has plunge by 99.33relation to previous closing price of 4.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 104.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-09-06 that SOS Ltd – ADR (NYSE: SOS) shares are trading lower by 6.50% to $5.32 during Tuesday’s trading session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SOS is $100.00, SOS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for SOS on August 22, 2023 was 303.18K shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

The stock of SOS Limited (SOS) has seen a 104.81% increase in the past week, with a 49.17% rise in the past month, and a 130.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.74% for SOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 79.34% for SOS stock, with a simple moving average of 91.91% for the last 200 days.

SOS Trading at 80.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.91%, as shares surge +48.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS rose by +104.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, SOS Limited saw 227.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.51 for the present operating margin

-4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited stands at -88.14. The total capital return value is set at -41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.85. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -37.90 for asset returns.

Based on SOS Limited (SOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOS Limited (SOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.