Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is $5.23, which is $25.26 above the current market price. The public float for SYTA is 1.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On August 22, 2023, SYTA’s average trading volume was 302.85K shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) has dropped by -8.97 compared to previous close of 3.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Glenn Kennedy – Investor Relations Marc Seelenfreund – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Tom Kerr – Zacks Investment Research Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Siyata Mobile Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 15, 2023.

SYTA’s Market Performance

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a -17.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.04% drop in the past month, and a -78.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.11% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.91% for SYTA’s stock, with a -79.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -53.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.08%, as shares sank -35.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -17.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -82.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. The total capital return value is set at -188.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.03. Equity return is now at value -126.60, with -88.00 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.