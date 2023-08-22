Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.16.

The public float for SIX is 82.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SIX was 1.98M shares.

The stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has surged by 3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 21.36, but the company has seen a -2.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-08-10 that “We don’t expect to make up our weather related losses.”

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX’s stock has fallen by -2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.06% and a quarterly drop of -14.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for SIX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.85. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,812 shares at the price of $26.98 back on Jun 09. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 89,737 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $156,808 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $25.36 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Mick Gary is holding 84,737 shares at $38,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.