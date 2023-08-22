Should You Invest in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MNST is $63.22, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 753.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for MNST on August 22, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 57.36. However, the company has seen a -2.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-20 that China’s overall economy may be running into a headwind, but there’s a reason Alibaba is pushing through it. Uber Technologies just reached a critically important fiscal milestone.

MNST’s Market Performance

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has seen a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.17% decline in the past month and a -3.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for MNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for MNST’s stock, with a 6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $72 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNST Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.76. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from HALL MARK J, who sale 56,202 shares at the price of $58.81 back on Aug 14. After this action, HALL MARK J now owns 1,027,840 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $3,305,240 using the latest closing price.

VIDERGAUZ MARK, the Director of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $59.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that VIDERGAUZ MARK is holding 84,270 shares at $295,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.