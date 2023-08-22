Should You Invest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CSSE is at 1.42.

The average price suggested by analysts for CSSE is $3.31, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for CSSE is 16.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.08% of that float. The average trading volume for CSSE on August 22, 2023 was 424.94K shares.

CSSE) stock’s latest price update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE)’s stock price has plunge by -8.71relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-18 that COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEL, CSSEN), one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for September 2023. The dividend will be payable on or around September 15, 2023 to holders of record as of August 31, 2023. The di.

CSSE’s Market Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has seen a -25.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -64.23% decline in the past month and a -74.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.05% for CSSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.48% for CSSE’s stock, with a -88.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CSSE Trading at -63.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.18%, as shares sank -64.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -25.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8982. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -92.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from DeNicola Cosmo, who purchase 26,990 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Jun 02. After this action, DeNicola Cosmo now owns 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $413,757 using the latest closing price.

NEWMARK L AMY, the Director of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., purchase 16,000 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that NEWMARK L AMY is holding 16,000 shares at $223,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Equity return is now at value -272.80, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.