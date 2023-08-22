Should You Invest in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Now?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALLY is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALLY is $31.95, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 299.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLY on August 22, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged by -0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 27.23, but the company has seen a -4.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Auto loan quality is deteriorating, with delinquency rates surpassing pre-pandemic levels, particularly among subprime borrowers. Ally Financial’s 2Q23 earnings were solid, but the company faces challenges from rising short-term interest rates and potential declines in auto values. The company’s valuation is relatively low, but the risks of declining car values, sticky inflation, and elevated rates make it a cautious investment choice.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has experienced a -4.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.40% drop in the past month, and a 2.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for ALLY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $25 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLY Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from MAGNER MARJORIE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, MAGNER MARJORIE now owns 55,603 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $54,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc. stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.