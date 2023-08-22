Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.16 in comparison to its previous close of 19.09, however, the company has experienced a -11.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Shoals is a leading provider of electrical balance of system solutions and components for solar, battery storage, and EV charging applications. The company’s revenue has tripled in the last five years and profitability metrics demonstrated a strong dynamic. SHLS stock has seen a 20% decline this year but is considered attractively valued given its revenue growth profile and positive FCF margin.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SHLS is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHLS is $31.60, which is $12.88 above the current market price. The public float for SHLS is 132.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.78% of that float. The average trading volume for SHLS on August 22, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS’s stock has seen a -11.56% decrease for the week, with a -27.52% drop in the past month and a -19.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.19% for SHLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $30 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at -21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -28.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.99. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 7,279 shares at the price of $24.78 back on Jun 16. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 83,375 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $180,374 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 1,415 shares at $22.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 64,629 shares at $32,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 45.50, with 22.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.