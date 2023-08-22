Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has gone up by 0.02% for the week, with a -9.82% drop in the past month and a -3.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.37% for RIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for RIO stock, with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is above average at 11.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is $80.10, which is $20.15 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIO on August 22, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

RIO) stock’s latest price update

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 59.33. However, the company has seen a 0.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-20 that The materials sector tends to do well as the economy strengthens. Businesses buy more materials when the outlook for growth is most favorable, making materials stocks attractive at those points.

RIO Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.23. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto Group stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto Group (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.