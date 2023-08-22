Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and as FOMO sets in, investors are flocking to little-known AI stocks. However, that doesn’t mean investors aren’t becoming weary and even skeptical about the way different companies are touting their use of AI.

Is It Worth Investing in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARK is 2.80.

The public float for MARK is 17.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARK on August 22, 2023 was 793.19K shares.

MARK’s Market Performance

MARK stock saw a decrease of -23.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.59% for MARK’s stock, with a -54.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

MARK Trading at -34.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -32.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK fell by -23.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8699. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw -40.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARK starting from BOTTS THEODORE P, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jun 14. After this action, BOTTS THEODORE P now owns 10,182 shares of Remark Holdings Inc., valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

BOTTS THEODORE P, the Director of Remark Holdings Inc., purchase 50 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that BOTTS THEODORE P is holding 4,182 shares at $59 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.60 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at -475.60. The total capital return value is set at -77.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,038.04. Equity return is now at value 141.30, with -217.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.