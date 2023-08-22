Real-Time Update: NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has seen a -3.06% decrease in the past week, with a -15.51% drop in the past month, and a -51.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for NRXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for NRXP’s stock, with a -58.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is 0.86.

The average price predicted by analysts for NRXP is $5.33, which is $4.34 above the current price. The public float for NRXP is 52.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRXP on August 22, 2023 was 460.14K shares.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Matthew Duffy – Chief Business Officer Steve Willard – CEO & Director Jonathan Javitt – Chief Scientist & Director Seth Voorhees – CFO Conference Call Participants Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Markets Operator Good day and welcome to the NRX Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

NRXP Trading at -21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3433. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -70.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Willard Stephen H, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, Willard Stephen H now owns 50,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $58,500 using the latest closing price.

VAN VOORHEES SETH, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that VAN VOORHEES SETH is holding 46,337 shares at $33,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The total capital return value is set at -225.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -256.17.

Based on NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 40.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.