Real-Time Update: AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) has seen a 62.91% increase in the past week, with a 76.06% gain in the past month, and a 117.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.56% for ANTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.74% for ANTX’s stock, with a 44.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANTX is 0.01.

The public float for ANTX is 14.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANTX on August 22, 2023 was 93.95K shares.

ANTX) stock’s latest price update

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.32 compared to its previous closing price of 11.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 62.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-05 that AN2 is a developer of rare, infectious disease therapeutics. AN2 leverages its boron chemistry expertise and has a history of a successful sale to Pfizer.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ANTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANTX Trading at 69.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.54%, as shares surge +81.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTX rose by +62.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. saw 44.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTX starting from Easom Eric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.38 back on May 15. After this action, Easom Eric now owns 1,015,766 shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $53,770 using the latest closing price.

Easom Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., sale 23 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Easom Eric is holding 4,907 shares at $346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTX

The total capital return value is set at -53.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.08. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Based on AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.