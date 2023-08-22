RB Global Inc. (RBA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RBA is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RBA is $71.29, which is $14.09 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 181.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for RBA on August 22, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has jumped by 0.99 compared to previous close of 56.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sameer Rathod – Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence Jim Kessler – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Steve Hansen – Raymond James Michael Doumet – Scotiabank Sabahat Khan – RBC Capital Markets John Healy – Northcoast Research Michael Feniger – Bank of America Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Maxim Sytchev – National Bank Financial Kevin Condon – Baird Larry De Maria – William Blair Operator Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today.

RBA’s Market Performance

RB Global Inc. (RBA) has experienced a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.18% drop in the past month, and a 2.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for RBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.21% for RBA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.01. In addition, RB Global Inc. saw 0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from KESSLER JAMES FRANCIS, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $56.30 back on Aug 17. After this action, KESSLER JAMES FRANCIS now owns 63,011 shares of RB Global Inc., valued at $112,600 using the latest closing price.

KESSLER JAMES FRANCIS, the Chief Executive Officer of RB Global Inc., purchase 325 shares at $56.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that KESSLER JAMES FRANCIS is holding 61,011 shares at $18,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc. (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RB Global Inc. (RBA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.