PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) by analysts is $14.92, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for PCT is 126.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.04% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PCT was 1.78M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has plunge by -16.35relation to previous closing price of 9.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-07-19 that ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the second quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

PCT’s Market Performance

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has seen a -20.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.45% decline in the past month and a 15.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for PCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.91% for PCT’s stock, with a 7.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.