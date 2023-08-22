PSQ Holdings Inc.’s (PSQH) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PSQH stock has gone down by -5.57%, with a monthly decline of -48.56% and a quarterly surge of 7.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.63% for PSQ Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.12% for PSQH’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) Right Now?

PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSQH is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PSQH is 12.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSQH on August 22, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

PSQH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) has dropped by -8.04 compared to previous close of 11.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-18 that More consumers are pushing back against “woke” corporations by patronizing companies that share their traditional values. PublicSq. offers them an alternative.

PSQH Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -39.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc. saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

The total capital return value is set at -0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.