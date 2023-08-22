Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.47 in comparison to its previous close of 6.12, however, the company has experienced a -3.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Imagine stocks or funds that pay out their dividends once a month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst waiting for money is reduced by 300%, or more! These August U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains include: 1. Stocks by-yield (85); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by-yield >8.74% (80). Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 8/15/23.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by analysts is $5.75, which is -$0.28 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 291.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.30M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC’s stock has seen a -3.21% decrease for the week, with a -9.32% drop in the past month and a -6.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for Prospect Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for PSEC’s stock, with a -12.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $6.09 back on May 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,699,542 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $609,000 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,599,542 shares at $628,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.78 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +83.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.71.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 83.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.43. Total debt to assets is 44.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.