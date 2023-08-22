Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) has jumped by 16.00 compared to previous close of 1.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-26 that LINDON, Utah, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the “Company”) that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for its 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) is 16.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFIE is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) is $2.17, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for PFIE is 35.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On August 22, 2023, PFIE’s average trading volume was 114.14K shares.

PFIE’s Market Performance

The stock of Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has seen a 15.34% increase in the past week, with a 42.96% rise in the past month, and a 47.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for PFIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.13% for PFIE’s stock, with a 67.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFIE Trading at 48.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +47.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE rose by +15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5300. In addition, Profire Energy Inc. saw 91.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc. stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69.

Based on Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.