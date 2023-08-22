Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 15.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Plains GP (PAGP) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is above average at 13.31x. The 36-month beta value for PAGP is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PAGP is $17.46, which is $1.38 above than the current price. The public float for PAGP is 190.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of PAGP on August 22, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

PAGP stock saw an increase of -0.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.53% and a quarterly increase of 13.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for PAGP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGP Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 27.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $13.25 back on May 08. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 256,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $993,525 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.