PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has gone down by -5.67% for the week, with a 7.38% rise in the past month and a 26.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.88% for PBF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for PBF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is $50.58, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for PBF is 109.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBF on August 22, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

PBF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) has dropped by -3.49 compared to previous close of 48.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-15 that While energy stocks have suffered amid the Federal Reserve’s efforts to contain inflation, the segment has witnessed a resurgence. According to a CNN report earlier this month, oil prices have jumped double-digit percentage points, helping to carry the broader sector northward.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBF Trading at 7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.17. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 55.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.58. Equity return is now at value 60.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.