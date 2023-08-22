Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PTEN stock has gone down by -3.28%, with a monthly decline of -1.63% and a quarterly surge of 35.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for PTEN’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Right Now?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PTEN is 203.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.62% of that float. The average trading volume for PTEN on August 22, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

PTEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) has plunged by -1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 14.68, but the company has seen a -3.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that Patterson-UTI (PTEN) reduces capex to $485 million for second-half 2023, targeting $280 million for contract drilling, $140 million for pressure pumping and $20 million for directional drilling in Q3.

PTEN Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Holcomb James Michael, who sale 8,802 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Jul 25. After this action, Holcomb James Michael now owns 387,925 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $136,167 using the latest closing price.

Hendricks William Andrew JR, the President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $14.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Hendricks William Andrew JR is holding 1,886,874 shares at $2,968,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at +5.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.