Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock Records -18.31% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has gone down by -10.39% for the week, with a -22.65% drop in the past month and a -18.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.14% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.39% for PACB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is $15.17, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for PACB is 246.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACB on August 22, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

PACB) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.10relation to previous closing price of 10.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that Cathie Wood bought shares of Palantir, PacBio, and Global-e Online on Tuesday. Palantir posted its weakest quarterly revenue growth as a public company, but it still exceeded its earlier guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACB Trading at -18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Eidel Jeff, who sale 25,936 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Aug 17. After this action, Eidel Jeff now owns 444,666 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $274,844 using the latest closing price.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that HENRY CHRISTIAN O is holding 1,212,939 shares at $105,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.