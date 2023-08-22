Overstock.com Inc.’s (OSTK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has gone down by -21.07% for the week, with a -21.88% drop in the past month and a 39.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.27% for OSTK. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.30% for OSTK’s stock, with a 9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is 3.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is $42.67, which is $17.64 above the current market price. The public float for OSTK is 44.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.59% of that float. On August 22, 2023, OSTK’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

OSTK) stock’s latest price update

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.83 in comparison to its previous close of 26.30, however, the company has experienced a -21.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-21 that Since more than doubling from Memorial Day through National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (August 2nd), Overstock has plunged 30%. A name traders couldn’t get enough of appears to be one they’ve now had enough of.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSTK Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK fell by -21.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw 29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Messing Barbara, who sale 592 shares at the price of $33.43 back on Aug 07. After this action, Messing Barbara now owns 5,635 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $19,791 using the latest closing price.

Weight Joel, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Overstock.com Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $36.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Weight Joel is holding 12,373 shares at $90,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.