Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has seen a 1.41% increase in the past week, with a -67.27% drop in the past month, and a -66.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.10% for ORGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.01% for ORGN’s stock, with a -68.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Right Now?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ORGN is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ORGN is $4.40, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for ORGN is 112.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ORGN on August 22, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

ORGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) has increased by 2.86 when compared to last closing price of 1.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-10 that Origin Materials aims to replace fossil feedstock materials like plastic with sustainable ones. The company expects to generate millions of dollars in revenue this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGN Trading at -63.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -66.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1307. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw -68.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from RICHARDSON KAREN A, who purchase 146,288 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Aug 15. After this action, RICHARDSON KAREN A now owns 146,288 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $200,005 using the latest closing price.

Bissell John, the Co-CEO and Director of Origin Materials Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Bissell John is holding 1,223,328 shares at $128,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.