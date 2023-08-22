Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) is $20.33, which is $13.49 above the current market price. The public float for OBIO is 20.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OBIO on August 22, 2023 was 78.91K shares.

OBIO) stock’s latest price update

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO)’s stock price has gone rise by 28.33 in comparison to its previous close of 5.33, however, the company has experienced a 16.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-28 that Orchestra BioMed has a collaboration with Medtronic. The company was just added to several Russell indexes.

OBIO’s Market Performance

OBIO’s stock has risen by 16.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.97% and a quarterly drop of -54.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.09% for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.01% for OBIO’s stock, with a -40.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OBIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBIO Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBIO rose by +16.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. saw -31.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OBIO

The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.