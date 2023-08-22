Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLPX is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLPX is $3.85, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for OLPX is 650.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLPX on August 22, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OLPX) stock’s latest price update

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.11 in relation to its previous close of 2.70. However, the company has experienced a 3.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-08-08 that Olaplex is losing ground with hairstylists, a key source of new customers for hair care products. The brand’s sales through stylists fell 61% during its second quarter, which ended in June.

OLPX’s Market Performance

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has experienced a 3.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.63% drop in the past month, and a -18.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for OLPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.04% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLPX Trading at -23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -30.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -47.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who purchase 43,500 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Aug 15. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 50,000 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc., valued at $114,405 using the latest closing price.

BILBREY JOHN P, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc., purchase 6,500 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BILBREY JOHN P is holding 6,500 shares at $17,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 26.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.