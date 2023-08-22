New Gold Inc. (NGD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of New Gold Inc. (NGD) has seen a -5.19% decrease in the past week, with a -19.96% drop in the past month, and a -24.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.35% for NGD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NGD is $1.47, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for NGD is 681.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for NGD on August 22, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has soared by 0.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-08-11 that (Kitco News) – Shares of gold and copper producer New Gold (TSX: NGD) (NYSE: NGD) traded up today after the company confirmed the structural integrity of the New Afton tailings storage facility and resumed all underground mining activities at its New Afton mine in B.C., Canada.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGD Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0655. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc. (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.