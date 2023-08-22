NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has soared by 1.53 in relation to previous closing price of 75.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that NetApp’s (NTAP) fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by softening IT spending environment and cloud cost optimization efforts by clients.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is $76.44, which is -$0.41 below the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 210.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on August 22, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has seen a 0.01% increase for the week, with a -3.84% drop in the past month and a 16.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for NetApp Inc. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for NTAP’s stock, with a 12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $74 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.35. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 27.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from O’Callahan Elizabeth M, who sale 871 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Aug 10. After this action, O’Callahan Elizabeth M now owns 12,210 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $67,276 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $77.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Kurian George is holding 274,050 shares at $349,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 123.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.