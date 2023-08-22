Navigating the Volatility of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s (SGBX) Stock

In the past week, SGBX stock has gone up by 12.89%, with a monthly decline of -3.79% and a quarterly surge of 60.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.03% for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.65% for SGBX’s stock, with a 12.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -2.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) is $6.00, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for SGBX is 9.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGBX on August 22, 2023 was 49.67K shares.

SGBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) has increased by 12.39 when compared to last closing price of 1.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-11 that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX ) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Paul Galvin – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer Tricia Kaelin – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings, and welcome to Safe & Green Holdings First Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

SGBX Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX rose by +12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1612. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. saw -7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Equity return is now at value -112.00, with -54.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.