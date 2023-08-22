MP Materials Corp. (MP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is above average at 22.21x. The 36-month beta value for MP is also noteworthy at 2.65.

The public float for MP is 142.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.64% of that float. The average trading volume of MP on August 22, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

MP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 20.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that MP Materials Corp. is a leading producer of rare earth materials, which are essential for high-tech applications in green energy and digital technologies. The company is transitioning towards producing and selling separated rare earth products globally, moving up the value chain and hoping to capture more market share. MP Materials’ three-stage plan involves laying foundations, scaling value addition, and venturing downstream to solidify its position in the global market.

MP’s Market Performance

MP’s stock has fallen by -10.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.24% and a quarterly drop of -3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for MP Materials Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.75% for MP’s stock, with a -23.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MP Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.63. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.