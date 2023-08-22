MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) has increased by 30.61 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-08-02 that Here’s what you need to know about buying penny stocks on August 2nd The post Best Penny Stocks to Watch Before Market Open on August 2nd appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Right Now?

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MDIA is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDIA is 19.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for MDIA on August 22, 2023 was 30.88K shares.

MDIA’s Market Performance

MDIA’s stock has seen a 29.70% increase for the week, with a -31.06% drop in the past month and a -38.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.80% for MediaCo Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.99% for MDIA’s stock, with a -38.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDIA Trading at -27.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares sank -31.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDIA rose by +29.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8104. In addition, MediaCo Holding Inc. saw -35.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDIA starting from EMMIS CORP, who sale 12,913 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Jun 14. After this action, EMMIS CORP now owns 362,099 shares of MediaCo Holding Inc., valued at $17,949 using the latest closing price.

EMMIS CORP, the Director of MediaCo Holding Inc., sale 33,258 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that EMMIS CORP is holding 375,012 shares at $49,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.58 for the present operating margin

+13.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaCo Holding Inc. stands at -25.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42.

Based on MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA), the company’s capital structure generated 80.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.