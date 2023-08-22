Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is $203.36, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 238.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on August 22, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.13relation to previous closing price of 202.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-21 that Weakness in China is responsible for most of the company’s lackluster results of late. This sliver of Estèe Lauder’s business, however, isn’t as weak as select numbers seem to suggest.

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a -3.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.52% rise in the past month, and a 11.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $218 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.78. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 34.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Harrison Deborah Marriott, who sale 19,549 shares at the price of $205.35 back on Aug 17. After this action, Harrison Deborah Marriott now owns 45,221 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $4,014,387 using the latest closing price.

Oberg Kathleen K., the EVP & CFO of Marriott International Inc., sale 13,584 shares at $207.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Oberg Kathleen K. is holding 16,641 shares at $2,819,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Equity return is now at value 720.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.