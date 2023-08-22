Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MFC stock has gone down by -7.16%, with a monthly decline of -8.35% and a quarterly plunge of -7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Manulife Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.61% for MFC’s stock, with a -4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is $21.64, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on August 22, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 18.04. However, the company has seen a -7.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Manulife Financial (MFC) have what it takes?

MFC Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.