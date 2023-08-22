Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has increased by 14.99 when compared to last closing price of 8.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Lifeway (LWAY) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) Right Now?

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LWAY is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LWAY is $10.00, which is $0.41 above the current price. The public float for LWAY is 3.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWAY on August 22, 2023 was 16.78K shares.

LWAY’s Market Performance

LWAY stock saw an increase of 27.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.83% and a quarterly increase of 59.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.77% for Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.32% for LWAY’s stock, with a 53.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LWAY stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for LWAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LWAY in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LWAY Trading at 42.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +61.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWAY rose by +27.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Lifeway Foods Inc. saw 72.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWAY starting from SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on May 17. After this action, SMOLYANSKY EDWARD now owns 1,349,439 shares of Lifeway Foods Inc., valued at $30,150 using the latest closing price.

SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, the 10% Owner of Lifeway Foods Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that SMOLYANSKY EDWARD is holding 1,354,439 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+18.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifeway Foods Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.70.

Based on Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.31. Total debt to assets is 9.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.03 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.