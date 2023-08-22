Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LBTYK is also noteworthy at 1.24.

The average price estimated by analysts for LBTYK is $28.45, which is $5.98 above than the current price. The public float for LBTYK is 218.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYK on August 22, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

LBTYK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 18.91. However, the company has seen a -3.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-05-31 that The owners of All3Media (ALLMD.UL), Britain’s largest independent TV production company, are exploring options that include cashing out on their joint venture in a deal worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion), three people familiar with the matter said.

LBTYK’s Market Performance

LBTYK’s stock has fallen by -3.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.51% and a quarterly rise of 6.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for LBTYK’s stock, with a -3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYK stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LBTYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBTYK in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $25 based on the research report published on December 17, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

LBTYK Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.44. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from BRACKEN CHARLES H R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.41 back on Jun 27. After this action, BRACKEN CHARLES H R now owns 52,013 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $870,680 using the latest closing price.

COLE ANDREW, the Director of Liberty Global plc, purchase 650 shares at $18.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that COLE ANDREW is holding 60,087 shares at $11,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.