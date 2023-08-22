Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) has increased by 4.82 when compared to last closing price of 1.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-21 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that analyses of clinical study results relating to INPEFA™ (sotagliflozin), its recently approved drug for heart failure, as well as Lexicon-supported data relating to changing patterns of heart failure diagnoses, will be highlighted in two sessions during ESC Congress 2023, taking place August 25-28, 2023, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and online. On May 26, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved INPEFA, a once-daily oral tablet, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visit in adults with: heart failure or type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, and other cardiovascular risk factors.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LXRX is $5.77, which is $4.03 above the current price. The public float for LXRX is 242.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXRX on August 22, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX’s stock has seen a 2.35% increase for the week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month and a -42.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.24% for LXRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXRX Trading at -18.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8040. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from McDermott Wendy, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Aug 04. After this action, McDermott Wendy now owns 28,478 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $11,040 using the latest closing price.

COATS LONNEL, the Chief Executive Officer of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that COATS LONNEL is holding 814,359 shares at $21,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72489.21 for the present operating margin

-207.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -73341.01. The total capital return value is set at -69.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.31. Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -60.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.07. Total debt to assets is 28.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 792.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.