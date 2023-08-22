KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KKR is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KKR is $73.19, which is $12.9 above the current price. The public float for KKR is 653.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on August 22, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.56relation to previous closing price of 60.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that High yield investing can be an extremely effective way to compound wealth over the long term. I share some of our favorite quality 7-14% yielding picks of the moment. I also share why high yield investing is such a great approach to long-term investing.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR’s stock has fallen by -3.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly rise of 19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for KKR & Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.38. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 28.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Aug 14. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 19,644,896 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $370,000,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Phorm Investors L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., purchase 1,735,988 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that KKR Phorm Investors L.P. is holding 24,411,968 shares at $5,728,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.