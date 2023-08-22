Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KINS is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KINS is $1.20, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for KINS is 8.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for KINS on August 22, 2023 was 13.33K shares.

The stock price of Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) has jumped by 23.53 compared to previous close of 1.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer Gravelle – CFO Barry Goldstein – Chairman and CEO Meryl Golden – COO Conference Call Participants Paul Newsome – Piper Sandler Operator Greetings. Welcome to Kingstone Companies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

KINS’s Market Performance

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) has seen a 20.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.18% gain in the past month and a 18.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for KINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.51% for KINS’s stock, with a 23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KINS Trading at 36.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +42.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KINS rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2207. In addition, Kingstone Companies Inc. saw 24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KINS starting from MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Aug 15. After this action, MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P now owns 77,999 shares of Kingstone Companies Inc., valued at $4,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kingstone Companies Inc. stands at -20.32. The total capital return value is set at -30.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.84.

Based on Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS), the company’s capital structure generated 70.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.24. Total debt to assets is 9.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.