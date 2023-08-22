Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is above average at 46.04x. The 36-month beta value for INVH is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INVH is $37.50, which is $4.63 above than the current price. The public float for INVH is 609.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of INVH on August 22, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INVH) stock’s latest price update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.76 in relation to its previous close of 33.46. However, the company has experienced a -4.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Invitation Homes (INVH) receives a rating outlook upgrade to ‘Positive’ from Fitch Ratings owing to its balance sheet and capital access strength.

INVH’s Market Performance

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has seen a -4.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.05% decline in the past month and a -1.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for INVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.72% for INVH’s stock, with a 0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVH Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVH fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.70. In addition, Invitation Homes Inc. saw 10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.77 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invitation Homes Inc. stands at +16.13. The total capital return value is set at 3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.13. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), the company’s capital structure generated 75.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.08. Total debt to assets is 42.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.