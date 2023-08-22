International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IFF is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IFF is $82.76, which is $14.69 above the current price. The public float for IFF is 254.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IFF on August 22, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)’s stock price has increased by 3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 64.57. However, the company has seen a 3.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-21 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $IFF–IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Frank Clyburn will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast on the Company’s website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay. Welcome to IFF At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosc.

IFF’s Market Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has experienced a 3.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.67% drop in the past month, and a -20.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for IFF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.80% for IFF’s stock, with a -27.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IFF Trading at -13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -23.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.77. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $86.35 back on May 11. After this action, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph now owns 9,093 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $170,282 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+27.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at -15.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.11. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 65.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.69. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.