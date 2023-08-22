Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has soared by 0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 113.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-21 that Intercontinental Exchange’s stock (NYSE: ICE) has gained approximately 11% YTD, as compared to the 14% rise in the S&P500 over the same period.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.93.

The public float for ICE is 553.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ICE on August 22, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stock saw a decrease of -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.03% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for ICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.62. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Tirinnanzi Martha A, who sale 496 shares at the price of $113.97 back on Aug 16. After this action, Tirinnanzi Martha A now owns 3,374 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $56,529 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Benjamin, the President of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $115.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Jackson Benjamin is holding 125,647 shares at $346,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.