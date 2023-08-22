Innovid Corp. (CTV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) has jumped by 4.27 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brinlea Johnson – IR Zvika Netter – Co-Founder and CEO Tanya Andreev-Kaspin – CFO Conference Call Participants Jared Pomerantz – Susquehanna Matthew Condon – JMP Securities Shweta Khajuria – Evercore ISI Laura Martin – Needham Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Innovid Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Our host for today’s call is Brinlea Johnson, Investor Relations.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTV is 2.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTV is $2.35, which is $1.13 above the current price. The public float for CTV is 116.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTV on August 22, 2023 was 634.45K shares.

CTV’s Market Performance

CTV’s stock has seen a 12.96% increase for the week, with a 8.93% rise in the past month and a 24.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for Innovid Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.98% for CTV’s stock, with a -24.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CTV Trading at 10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1240. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Helmreich David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Aug 18. After this action, Helmreich David now owns 768,857 shares of Innovid Corp., valued at $22,826 using the latest closing price.

Shany Gilad, the Director of Innovid Corp., purchase 17,340 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Shany Gilad is holding 1,283,002 shares at $18,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

+71.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp. stands at -14.48. The total capital return value is set at -14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Innovid Corp. (CTV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.37. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innovid Corp. (CTV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.