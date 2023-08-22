HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. However, the company has seen a -19.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that HUYA is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is $25.01, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for HUYA is 89.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On August 22, 2023, HUYA’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA’s stock has seen a -19.70% decrease for the week, with a -30.77% drop in the past month and a -30.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for HUYA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.19% for HUYA’s stock, with a -39.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at -33.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -33.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -45.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.49. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on HUYA Inc. (HUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.