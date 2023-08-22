HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 6.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is $49.31, which is $11.78 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On August 22, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 37.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Here are the five stocks that meet our screening criteria – PRDO, EHC, OSK, HSBC and PHM.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC’s stock has fallen by -2.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.28% and a quarterly drop of -2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for HSBC Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.90% for HSBC’s stock, with a 4.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSBC Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.12. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.