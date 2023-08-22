Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has increased by 2.84 compared to its previous closing price of 73.15. However, the company has seen a -0.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that Strength in Breast Health and GYN Surgical drives Hologic’s (HOLX) Q3 performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by analysts is $90.64, which is $14.7 above the current market price. The public float for HOLX is 243.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On August 22, 2023, the average trading volume of HOLX was 1.71M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX stock saw a decrease of -0.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.99% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for HOLX’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $95 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOLX Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.71. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from GARRETT SCOTT T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $79.72 back on Jun 15. After this action, GARRETT SCOTT T now owns 57,039 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $797,240 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Essex D, the Div. President, GYN Surgical of Hologic Inc., sale 2,390 shares at $83.73 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Mitchell Essex D is holding 7,212 shares at $200,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.89 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +26.77. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 59.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 32.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.