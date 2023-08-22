Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.

The public float for HIMS is 176.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMS on August 22, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.79 in comparison to its previous close of 6.81, however, the company has experienced a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Hims & Hers Health reported a strong Q2 and raised guidance, but the stock has sold off sharply. The company is expanding into new product categories such as heart health and weight management. We believe HIMS stock is undervalued, and current prices present a buying opportunity.

HIMS’s Market Performance

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen a -1.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.25% decline in the past month and a -28.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for HIMS. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.54% for HIMS’s stock, with a -17.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at -16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from O’Keefe Lynne Chou, who sale 45,748 shares at the price of $7.15 back on Aug 14. After this action, O’Keefe Lynne Chou now owns 0 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $327,098 using the latest closing price.

Dudum Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 6,900 shares at $9.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Dudum Andrew is holding 0 shares at $62,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.